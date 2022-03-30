The body of a man who went missing in Milford Sound on Monday has been found. Photo / ODT

A police spokesman said search and rescue specialists were working to recover the body today.

The tramper intended to climb Devils Armchair near the northern end of Milford Track but was reported overdue after midnight on Monday.

Yesterday morning, additional search and rescue personnel and volunteers from Dunedin and the local region joined the search for the man.

Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR personnel, and specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams from Queenstown and Wanaka searched the route that it was believed the man intended taking, and another specialist canyoning team searched gorge and river areas.

Air search had also been involved.

New Zealand Outdoor Instructors Association guide and instructor Chris Prudden, who was not involved with the search, said the terrain — which included steep rock faces, dense bush and moss-covered boulders — was challenging, even for the most seasoned trampers and climbers.

"[Climbing the Devils Armchair is] a serious undertaking," he said.

"Once you get out of the valleys, it's very steep. People really do have to have more than just tramping skills; they need to be making some mountaineering decisions."

Prudden was also a former Alpine Cliff Rescue team leader and has more than 40 years' experience.

Speaking before the man's body was found, he said the ACR team would likely have sought good visibility by covering the upper area of the mountain and in bush areas would look for where the tramper entered in the lower areas and any evidence that might be there.

"Trying to find out what his previous knowledge was, and did he take advice from anyone on where to go and how to get there would be a good start," Prudden said.

Because of the terrain even a minor, lower leg injury would be enough to stop someone in their tracks, Prudden said.

However, he said it was positive that weather conditions were on their side.

"It makes it a hell of a lot easier for searchers, that makes it a hell of a lot more survivable."