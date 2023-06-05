Lake Rotoehu has risen two metres in a year to lap at the doorsteps of some homes. Laura Smith reports. Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air

May has been the wettest month Rotorua has experienced since official records began in 1963.

The news is no surprise to farmers and those living in the lakes regions who have been battling rising lakes, broken roads and sodden grounds for weeks.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane confirmed the record rainfall, saying Rotorua normally got an average of 142mm of rain in May, however, last month, it got 445mm of rain.

In comparison, Tauranga recorded 253mm of rain last month, while Whakatāne recorded 330mm of rain.

Rotorua-Taupō Federated Farmers Dairy chaiman Mark Seymour said farmers were at the stage when “too much is too much”.

“The ground is sodden. I’ve got some slips in paddocks I’ve never had before and the ground is just falling away. We’ve had an awful lot of rain.”

He felt for farmers in Hamurana and Kaharoa areas, saying they had borne the brunt with some farmers telling him they’d received 4m of rain so far this year.

He said stock races and farm tracks were in shocking states and they weren’t able to do any maintenance because the wet weather didn’t seem to clear.

Animals are sick of the rain as well. Photo / NZME

The constant rain was also taking its toll on the animals.

“They’re starting to get sick of it as well. They look a bit miserable. Animals have a psychology and prefer the fine weather too.”

The only upside was there was plenty of grass around and it was not too cold, Seymour said.

The periods of heavy rain prompted the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to last week issue a warning to people using the lakes to be careful of underwater hazards as some people might be taking their boats over structures that hadn’t been under water previously.

Regional Council senior maritime officer Roly Bagshaw said in a statement at the start of last week boaties should be careful around lake edges.

“Several lakes are extremely full, meaning in some areas what were fences, seats and signs on the shore, are now underwater hazards. On top of this, the high water and weather has moved many navigation aids such as the 5 knot buoys. We are working to get these reinstated, but while this is happening, please remember to observe the 5-knot rule within 200m of shore and keep your eyes peeled for unexpected hazards,” he said.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported on Saturday how the high lake levels were taking their toll in the Rotoehu area with homes at risk. The high lake levels and roading concerns were raised at a community meeting on Thursday last week at the Rotomā Rotoehu Community Hall attended by about 80 people including residents officials.