Farmer Steve Wyn-Harris believes he contracted Leptospirosis during lambing. Photo / Te Whatu Ora Hawke's Bay

Central Hawke’s Bay farmer Steve Wyn-Harris was absolutely flattened when he contracted leptospirosis.

“I felt like I’d been run over by a herd of cattle,” he said.

He is one of 35 people confirmed to have had the disease in Hawke’s Bay this year, with about half of those requiring treatment in hospital.

Most of those cases have been reported after the February cyclone.

National Public Health Service registrar Dr Matt Radford said there had been a significant increase in leptospirosis cases (commonly known as lepto) in the region.

There were 15 recorded cases in Hawke’s Bay in 2022, five cases in 2021, and seven cases in 2020.

On average, it takes about 10 days for the symptoms to develop and can make people very unwell with fevers, headaches, sore muscles, tummy pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and red eyes.

“It can be very serious, with half of the reported cases requiring hospitalisation this year and in rare cases it can result in death,” Radford said.

“Summer is usually very dry in Hawke’s Bay and as the Leptospirosis bacteria survives longer in wet soil, wider leptospirosis outbreaks tend to be more common after heavy rain and flooding.”

Radford said most cases have been farmers or other people in contact with livestock.

“It’s commonly picked up when people come into contact with the urine of infected animals or contaminated soil which can get into any uncovered cuts or grazes, or into the eyes, nose, or mouth. Rats and possums can also spread the disease.”

Wyn-Harris is a sheep and beef farmer and believes he contracted leptospirosis during lambing.

“I first thought it was a virus but then I remembered a mate telling me about his lepto symptoms. I had incredible fatigue, headaches, aches, sweating and was shivering. It knocked the hell out of me and put me on my back for a good week.”

In June's King's Birthday Honours, Steve Wyn-Harris was recognised for his services to the farming industry and rural communities, Photo / Paul Taylor.

Wyn-Harris visited his GP promptly and was given antibiotics. A blood test subsequently confirmed it was leptospirosis.

Wyn-Harris hosts a weekly radio show The Cockies Hour on Central FM and has used this platform to tell his listeners about the prevalence of leptospirosis in the community. Of the 35 cases this year, 13 have been in Central Hawke’s Bay alone.

“I’d heard of a number of farmers who had it and then I had my own experience so I thought it was timely to talk about it,” he said.

“I regret not having used disposable gloves or carrying disinfectant to use after handling sheep and dead lambs. It’s a disease to give some respect to.”

While there is no vaccine available for people with lepto, farmers should discuss vaccinating their animals with their vet, which can reduce the disease’s effect on stock, and help protect farmers.

Farmers are also encouraged to wash hands well with soapy water before eating or drinking. It also pays to wear long pants and sleeves and even gloves when appropriate, and to cover any cuts or grazes.

If you become unwell with symptoms, contact your GP. You can also ring Healthline (0800 611 116) for advice.



