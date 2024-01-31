Whanganui East School principal Eleanore Barry (left) with assistant principal Raylene Stormont and pupils Grace Stokes and Zai-Jahnna Ratana-Kendrick (front), Jaydyn Young and Blaze Murray modelling jackets and shoes supplied by KidsCan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui East School principal Eleanore Barry (left) with assistant principal Raylene Stormont and pupils Grace Stokes and Zai-Jahnna Ratana-Kendrick (front), Jaydyn Young and Blaze Murray modelling jackets and shoes supplied by KidsCan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Back-to-school costs are hitting family budgets hard this year and New Zealand’s poverty-fighting charity KidsCan is finding it harder to meet the demand for support.

Whanganui East School has helped to ease the cost burden for parents this year by supplying all the necessary stationery items for its roll of around 200 pupils.

“The board of trustees has fundraised to meet the cost so everyone has what they need,” principal Eleanore Barry said.

“Our whānau appreciate it because it has taken the pressure off at a time when it is most needed.”

Whanganui East is one of nearly 900 New Zealand schools receiving support from KidsCan.

“Not only do they supply warm, weatherproof jackets and shoes for all the children but also food items for our breakfast club, fruit, morning tea snacks and toiletries,” assistant principal Raylene Stormont said.

“They also supply sanitary products and head lice treatments.”

KidsCan founder and chief executive Julie Chapman said the need for support had increased and the charity had schools on its waiting list, while donors had also been affected by rising living costs.

“The charity is under huge pressure and donations are dropping as people are forced to tighten their belts. This is always the hardest time of the year for vulnerable families as they face crippling back-to-school costs but 2024 may be the toughest yet,” she said.

“We’re facing record demand with thousands of students waiting for help. Schools aren’t just asking us for food and clothing - some need shampoo, soap and toothpaste. The essentials are becoming luxuries.”

Chapman, who founded KidsCan in 2005, said it was heartbreaking not to be able to support the schools on the waiting list.

“Every child deserves to be well fed and clothed so they can just focus on learning - because education is their best chance at getting out of poverty. We urgently need donations from those who can afford to make a difference.”

Whanganui Budget Advisory Service manager Sandy Fage said the impact of the costs on families would hit home in the coming weeks.

“We know that families with no wriggle room in their budgets will often defer essential costs, such as a power bill, to pay for school costs.

“That won’t hit home until March when they will be trying to catch up on the missed payments.”

Fage said for those who had a small amount of fat in their budgets the best advice was to open an account for school costs and transfer regular, affordable amounts throughout the year.

“That is not a realistic option for people on low, fixed incomes living day-to-day,” she said.

“When there is often not enough income to pay for essentials, people have no option but to incur debt. They might defer bill payments or borrow money they can’t afford to repay. We can help by negotiating with the lender or the power company but then there are winter uniforms to pay for and the potential for another debt cycle.”

Angela Crichton at the Whanganui City Mission said there had been an increased demand for food parcels over the past two weeks.

“Several people said they were struggling with food costs after paying for school uniforms and supplies,” she said.

“It is something we see every year and it’s good that people are willing to ask for our help so they don’t have to go without.”

Crichton said it was important that families accessed the help they needed.

“There is no judgment here and we understand that it’s a difficult time of year for many people.”

Barry said Whanganui East School kept its uniform costs to a minimum and the polar fleece top with the school logo was the most expensive item at $39.

“The other items can be purchased at a range of places so parents have choices for affordability,” she said.

“The KidsCan jackets and shoes mean that everyone can be warm and dry. They’re available for all the children so no one misses out.”

A secondary school summer uniform costs around $500 and from Year 6 on parents also need to purchase their child a Chromebook, tablet or laptop which can cost between $350 and $2000.

KidsCan has 77 schools on its waiting list which Chapman said was the most since 2018.

Stormont said the Whanganui East School team “would love to see those schools getting the support that KidsCan gives us”.

“In our position, we see how much difference it makes. It takes the stress off the school and our whānau knowing that no child will be left behind.”

Donations can be made at kidscan.org.nz.

