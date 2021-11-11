Record-breaking rescue of climber on summit ridge of Mt Cook

Members of the Department of Conservation's Aoraki Mount Cook Alpine Rescue Team were tasked with performing the rescue by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The rescue of a climber from the summit ridge of Aoraki Mount Cook has taken the record for the highest rescue in New Zealand's history.

Members of the Department of Conservation's Aoraki Mount Cook Alpine Rescue Team (Amcart) were tasked to perform the rescue by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ).

An SOS alert was received from an emergency beacon with the climber's position on the summit of the mountain.

RCCNZ Search and Rescue Officer Keith Allen said: "We tasked the Aoraki Mount Cook Alpine Rescue Team and a local helicopter from The Helicopter Line to go searching for the climber.

"The climber reported that they had over-extended themselves and felt the best course of action was to send the SOS message," he said.

Amcart team member Mark Evans said there was a lot going in the rescue team's favour, with perfect weather for aviation and relatively good conditions on the summit ridge.

"We were pleased to come away with the best possible outcome, returning safely with an uninjured climber.

"We flew to the area and used a long line to undertake the rescue. We're very happy the climber identified their limits on the day and asked for help – they did the right thing to call for assistance.

"It shows the importance of always carrying a working personal locator beacon when enjoying the outdoors. If you do need rescuing, having a beacon means rescuers can respond quickly and find you more easily, which can save lives.

"Whether climbing the highest peak in Aotearoa or heading out for a day walk, you should make room for a beacon in your backpack so that if something happens, you can easily get help."