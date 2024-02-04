Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and this is a Valentine’s cake for you to enjoy with a special someone (or with a glass of wine and a movie)! If you’ve got a plum tree, or know somebody who does, this pretty cake is a great way of getting through the bucket-loads that ripen in droves. Sweet plums are complemented by the warmth of ginger, and almond meal gives the cake a beautifully fluffy crumb. Serve at room temperature, or slightly warmed with custard or cream. Of course, fresh plums to serve are a must.
You can use a paring knife to make heart-shaped slices of plum for the topping - this is such a cute touch for Valentine’s Day. You can alternatively use strawberries, which are equally delicious and easy to cut into heart shapes.
This cake is also gluten-free, which makes it great for that special someone who is coeliac, or just has a sensitive stomach.
Gluten-free plum and ginger cake
Serves eight to 10
Ingredients
- 200g almond meal
- 100g brown sugar
- 50g cornflour
- Two tsp baking powder
- One tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp salt
- 100g butter, room temperature, cubed
- ½ cup milk
- One egg
- One tsp balsamic vinegar
- 250g Black Doris plums, roughly chopped (reserve one plum for topping)
Method
- Preheat oven to 180C. Lightly grease and line a 19cm springform cake tin.
- Add almond meal, brown sugar, cornflour, baking powder, ginger and salt to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Briefly mix to combine.
- Add butter and mix on low for 30 seconds for the mixture to come together.
- Add milk and beat on low until incorporated, then increase to medium and beat for 30 seconds.
- Add egg and balsamic vinegar, and beat on medium to incorporate. Finally, increase speed to medium-high and beat for 30 seconds. The mixture should be thick and creamy.
- Add the chopped Black Doris plums and gently fold through. Transfer batter to prepared tin and smooth the top.
- For the topping, thinly slice the reserved plum and cut away an inverted triangle at the top of each slice to resemble hearts. Arrange the heart-shaped slices over the top of the batter.
- Bake for 30 minutes, then reduce heat to 160C and bake for another 20 minutes.
- Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, before removing and transferring to a cooling rack. When completely cooled, dust with icing sugar and serve.
Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography — in studio or on-location — for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
