Blair David Beaumont. Photo / ODT

A recidivist swindler has been denied release from prison after he told the Parole Board he was 80 per cent sure he would not reoffend.

Blair David Beaumont (38) is serving a sentence of three years 10 months at Rolleston Prison where he recently fronted the board.

Given the conman had 75 dishonesty convictions spanning 19 years, it was seen as too risky to release him.

“The Parole Assessment Report refers to Mr Beaumont saying he was ‘80 per cent’ confident that he can refrain from offending,” panel convener Annabel Markham said.

“The board is mindful of his previous pattern of rapid re-offending.”

Beaumont’s fraud spree began in December 2018, just months after he had left prison for similar crimes.

The deception continued until May 2021 as he left victims out of pocket in Central and North Otago, South Canterbury, Canterbury and Wellington.

Over the course of 30 months he had caused losses of $65,000 to a total of 39 victims.

Beaumont’s scams took numerous forms, from the online sales of non-existent items — such as watches, electronics and shipping containers — to the theft of a commercial floor scrubber.

He also posed as a handyman and failed to complete work for which he was paid, and he would charge accommodation and meals to his business then ignore the bills as they mounted.

“To his credit, Mr Beaumont recognises that returning to self-employment is not in his immediate future,” Markham said.

Since being locked up, the prisoner had completed drug treatment and another medium-intensity programme in which he showed an “acceptable level of engagement”.

Beaumont received a glowing endorsement for his work in the prison kitchen, featuring “very positive file notes regarding his work ethic”.

He told the board he had re-established links with family and was planning to engage in gambling counselling once released.

The board said Beaumont would benefit from reintegration work or any employment opportunities outside prison.

He will seek parole again in December.