Recidivist shoplifter Silvia Tipene back thieving after release from jail for stealing

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hamilton mum Silvia Tipene stole from Woolworths three times during her latest bout of offending, even refusing to hand back stolen meat when asked by staff. Photo / NZME

A recidivist shoplifter who previously claimed she’d been “framed” for offences she hadn’t committed has returned to her old ways of walking out of retail outlets without paying for anything.

This time, Silvia Koasha Tipene admitted her ill-gotten deeds but justified it by telling police that she did it to

