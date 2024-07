A staged suicide alleged in Polkinghorne trial, tragedy as four people killed on our roads and pollution stops Olympics training. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Michael Craig

Jenna Palmer and her son had an impromptu home school lesson with a (not-so) scary giant spider last week.

The family have moved to Whakamārama and recently visited Puketoki Reserve for the first time.

It was there they saw “the biggest spider I have ever seen in my life”, Jenna says, on the rocks next to the waterfall.

“It’s a miracle we didn’t step on it as it was so well camouflaged,” she says.

Jenna is not one for creepy crawlies, but says she didn’t feel scared of the fishing spider.