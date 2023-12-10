Elizabeth Kiriona from the Rawiri Residents Association adds the final touches to the 200-plus bags she’s put together for parents whose children are in Middlemore Hospital to brighten their day. The programme is being supported by grant money from Auckland Airport. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Herald is profiling 12 charities awarded $12,000 each from Auckland Airport’s Twelve Days of Christmas campaign. Each grant is made up of $10,000 from generous travellers who placed unwanted currency into moneyboxes dotted around the terminals in 2023 and as a cherry on top, Auckland Airport has gifted an additional $2000.

Packed into hundreds of food parcels going out from the RaWiri Community House this Christmas is a special bonus: a $50 Pak’nSave voucher to help with the Christmas shop.

House manager Liz Kiriona says while it’s a simple gesture, the voucher awards choice to whānau in the Wiri state housing estate of Rata Vine in a year where food has been the community’s biggest need.

“The vouchers will bring some joy and happiness at Christmas and give some humanity to their Christmas decision-making, rather than just accepting the food that we are able to source from food rescue organisations and donations,” Kiriona says.

More than 3765 thousand food boxes were handed out from the RaWiri Community House food bank between January-November this year.

“The need has been so much greater with higher living costs and because many in the community no longer have work,” she says. “Life has been tough, and our whānau are struggling.”

RaWiri expects to donate more than 150 Christmas food parcels and inclusion of the Pak’nSave vouchers is thanks to the Auckland Airport Twelve Days of Christmas campaign.

It is one of 12 charities being gifted $10,000 for work in South Auckland communities, funded from the donations of generous travellers who visited the airport this year and placed spare foreign currency into moneyboxes dotted around the terminals. As a cherry on the top, Auckland Airport has gifted an extra $2000 per grant, meaning each charity receives $12,000.

Kiriona says Pak’nSave vouchers will also be added to Christmas packs for elderly in local council flats and in the special gift bags the community house has created for parents of terminally ill children spending Christmas at Middlemore Hospital.

“It’s all about their children, we understand that, but sadly, the parents can get left out and this is just something to give to them. We don’t know what they go through,” she says.

Auckland Airport chief corporate services officer, Melanie Dooney, says the vouchers bought with the $12,000 grant will help make it a special Christmas for many.

“We know the vouchers will make a big difference by providing choice for the additional things they may need at this time of year,” Dooney says.

It’s been more than 20 years since Kiriona help found the Rawiri Residents Association and eventually the community house, having grown tired of Rata Vine being overrun by gangs and crime.

“No taxis or delivery services would come into Rata Vine with its reputation as rough and unsafe, and residents would lock themselves in their homes, too afraid to walk down the street,” Kiriona says.

She formed her own “nanny gang” to tackle social issues and clean up Rata Vine and continues to work to promote safer and healthier living for whānau and the community.

As well as the food bank, the volunteer-run house meets needs for clothing, toiletries, bedding, distributes clothes and care packages for rough sleepers; hosts free cooking classes and courses for driver licences and CV preparation; and provides morning teas for elderly people at local council flats.

The satisfaction of helping families is the fuel that keeps Liz going and she is inspired by the fight for her own family.

“Many years ago, when I was bringing up my kids, I struggled, having been through domestic violence. One lady put her hand out and helped me get on my feet in more ways than I knew, and I always swore that whenever I had the chance, I’d create something like we have today,” she says.

“What I love about our community is that they all get in behind and look after each other.”



