Hokianga Health Enterprise Trust, also known as Rawene Hospital. Photo / NZME

Hokianga Health Enterprise Trust, also known as Rawene Hospital. Photo / NZME

Nearly half a year after it “temporarily” closed, a Far North health provider’s after-hours services are still shut due to ongoing staff shortages.

Hauora Hokianga said in a Facebook post, “just a reminder that due to ongoing workforce challenges, there are no doctors available at Rawene Hospital after-hours from 5pm to 8am”.

Hauora Hokianga chief executive Margareth Broodkoorn (Ngāpuhi) said the decision had been made with “great reluctance” when the hospital first stopped after-hours doctors’ care.

Originally, the closure was announced to last “at least a week”, and initial expectations were that roster gaps would be filled by November.

“This is a temporary measure as we actively continue to recruit new staff, as well as explore other options for additional staffing resources,” Broodkoorn explained in August last year.

Hauora Hokianga has several job vacancies listed on its website, including for rural medical GPs, rural registrars, registered nurses, nurse practitioners and community health nurses.

Rawene-based Hokianga Health serves a large area covering all of South and North Hokianga, from Waimamaku to Mangamuka.

Currently, Hokianga residents have to share after-hours care with those on the east coast of the Far North at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa - 66 kilometres away.

Hauora Hokianga’s register of more than 7300 patients shows 96 per cent have high needs.

There are, on average, 15-20 people per week seeking after-hours care at Rawene Hospital.

National Party health spokesman and Whangārei-based List MP Dr Shane Reti said he has been scrutinising the Government over the lack of health staffing across the country.

“They’re struggling for a health workforce, like other parts of New Zealand. It’s always worse in rural areas.”

Reti said that his understanding was that the after-hours clinic was not opening in the near future.

“It was very late in the piece that [the Government] decided ... to increase day-one pathways to residency for nurses.”

“Hokianga are paying [for the] consequences.”

Reti said when he is in the Hokianga area, the community often approach him about the issue.

“People walking past and talking all share their frustrations and [say] that it is a tragedy waiting to happen.”

“This is no reflection on the staff that are there, they’re actually working extra-hard to try to make up for it, but there’s just not enough of them,” Reti said.

No spokesperson for Rawene Hospital or Hauora Hokianga could be reached for comment.

If Rawene/Hokianga locals need assistance, they can ring Rawene Hospital on 09 404 7709 for advice and guidance.

Call Healthline for free advice on 0800 611 11.

In an emergency, call 111.