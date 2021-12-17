Raumanga shootings: Northland police arrest six gang members

Police at the scene of the first shooting in Mahana Pl, Raumanga, last week. Photo / NZME

Police at the scene of the first shooting in Mahana Pl, Raumanga, last week. Photo / NZME

The crackdown on escalating gang tensions in Whangārei has led to the arrests of several patched Black Power and Head Hunters by Northland police.

The arrests follow two shootings carried out in broad daylight in the Raumanga last week.

The first shooting was believed to have been a drive-by targeting a house in Mahana Place, a short cul-de-sac near Tarewa Park, about 12.30pm on December 7.

While a car belonging to an "innocent" member of the public was caught up in the second shooting last Sunday about 12.30pm.

Police carried out six search warrants in Whangārei that resulted in the arrests of four Black Power gang members and two associates of the Head Hunters.

Officers also discovered a shotgun, ammunition, and small quantity of drugs.

Five people are expected to appear in the Whangārei District Court to face multiple firearm and drug-related charges.

A sixth person has been issued with a pre-charge warning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said their investigations into the two firearm incidents were ongoing.

However, people spoken to by police had "not been forthcoming with information".

"We understand tensions remain high between these gangs and we have tried to engage with senior gang leaders, however, we have been very disappointed by their lack of engagement and unwillingness to take responsibility for deescalating the tensions between these gangs, which is putting the wider public at risk," Verry said.

He said they were aware more people harboured information about the incidents and urged them to "do the right thing" and come forward to police.

Whangārei/Kaipara police area commander Inspector Marty Ruth told a Whangarei District Council meeting yesterday a "minor incident" had triggered the events.

He did not go into further detail about that specific incident was.

Verry emphasised the zero-tolerance police had for "gun violence and gang tensions" within Northland communities.

"These offenders have shown they have no regard for the safety of their community by their willingness to use firearms in public."

He said police had engaged with community leaders and remained "committed to keeping our community safe".

"Police will continue to investigate these serious firearms incidents and we will not hesitate to arrest any gang members responsible for these tensions or anyone involved in illicit drugs and firearms offences."

Anyone with information about last week's shooting is encouraged to phone police on 105 and quote file number 211207/6584 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.