Rare penguins under threat at West Coast wildlife refuge due to dogs 'running loose'

A rare tawaki or Fiordland crested penguin. Photo / Supplied

Rare tawaki or Fiordland crested penguins are not safe in a dedicated wildlife refuge thanks to dogs.

A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation said a dog was seen running loose in the Okahu/Jackson Bay, West Coast wildlife refuge and clumps of tawaki feathers were found in the coastal forest a short time later.

A tawaki penguin on another Haast beach had also been handed in by a member of the public who found it injured on the beach, with evidence of being attacked by a dog.

The penguin sadly had to be put down, the spokesperson said.

A wildlife refuge is strictly off-limits to all but approved conservation dogs.

Biodiversity ranger Inge Bolt said people are ignoring the signage at the Wharekai Te Kou track which is a wildlife refuge where dogs are strictly prohibited.

Penguins and other ground-dwelling native birds don't naturally co-exist with dogs, and they can't escape easily.

"Responsible dog owners need to read the signs and know where their dog is allowed - particularly in sensitive wildlife areas. In some areas dogs are allowed, but only on a lead.

"People are also ignoring the council signage in the settlement of Jackson Bay requiring dogs to be on a lead. Both of these restrictions are in place to protect the penguins and seabirds that live in this area."

West Coast Penguin Trust manager, Inger Perkins agrees.

"The trust has worked hard to ensure consistent messages are presented across the West Coast at beach access points. It is a simple message – keep dogs on leads in coastal vegetation and after dark at the beach. At other times, keep the dog under very close control.

"Never take them into areas where they are prohibited. We have been working for several years to understand and better manage threats to tweak. Dogs should not be one of the threats. These penguin deaths were entirely avoidable."

• Maps detailing areas of dog access and prohibition are available from DoC – either on the website or at visitor centres. Dog permits can be obtained from DoC for some areas, depending on the wildlife of that area.