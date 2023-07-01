An Australasian bittern (not the one pictured) has been shot near Kāwhia Harbour. Photo / Imogen Warren

An Australasian bittern (matuku-hūrepo), a rare wetland bird, had to be euthanised after being illegally shot near Ōpārau on Kāwhia Harbour.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) is still on the hunt for the shooter since it is a breach of the Wildlife Act to harm protected wildlife, and is asking anyone with information on the incident to get in touch.

The incident was reported to DoC by a former staff member in late May after they were alerted to the bird’s plight when it was discovered on a neighbour’s property.

X-rays made at Massey University’s Wildbase facility, which specialises in native bird care, showed the bird had been shot through the right wing, fracturing its wing in several places. A lead pellet was embedded in the bird’s neck, causing lead poisoning.

DoC principal compliance officer Hayden Loper says Wildbase staff attempted to repair the bird’s wing through surgery but decided to euthanise the animal to prevent further suffering.

Bitterns are among New Zealand’s rarest birds. They are at risk of extinction, having been classified as “threatened-nationally critical”, with a population of less than 1000 left in the wild.

The birds are also significant birds to mana whenua, appearing in various legends and stories.

Loper says investigations into the incident were made locally without success, so DoC staff opted to make it public.

“There are two really concerning aspects to this. Firstly, matuku-hūrepo are absolutely protected wildlife and it’s a breach of the Wildlife Act to harm or kill them. Secondly, whoever has shot this bird has used a lead shot, which is banned in the vast majority of hunting and shooting circumstances,” Loper says.

Anyone with information on the shooting of this bird is urged to call 0800 DOC HOT or email wildlifecrime@doc.govt.nz.

Sparked by the shooting, DoC is urging all hunters and shooters to clearly identify their target – in all circumstances.