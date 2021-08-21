Rape charge against New Zealand motorsport driver Max Guilford in the US dismissed

Max Guilford is in Indiana for the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Midget Week series from now until next Saturday. Image / Facebook

A rape charge against a New Zealand race car driver in the United States has been dismissed.

Max Guilford, 19, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Blackford County in Indiana, but the charge was dismissed Thursday, (yesterday New Zealand time), Muncie Star Press reported.

The charge he faced was a level 3 felony that carries up to 16 years in prison.

"The state declines to prosecute," Chief Deputy Prosecutor Joelle Frieburger wrote in the motion.

The charge was dropped after Guildford was able to produce a Snapchat conversation between the accuser and a friend which acknowledged the sexual conduct had been consensual, his attorney Zaki Ali of Anderson said.

Ali said the case should never have been filed.

The woman had told police she was on a third date with Guilford when he carried her into a bedroom and forced her to have sex.

"She advised at no time did she ever want to have sex with Max," a Hartford City officer wrote.

She said after the assault they went to a Starbucks Cafe where they disagreed over whether he would pay for her beverage.

The woman said Guilford then drove her home, where she showered and "went for a run".

She reported the alleged assault a few days later.

It is understood Guilford is in Indiana for the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Midget Week series, and was staying in Blackford County this spring and summer.