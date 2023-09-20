The industrial park comprises 148 hectares of consented industrial land that would be developed over four stages. Video / Rangiuru Business Park

Commuters near Te Puke now have a very visual reminder of what is to come at the huge Rangiuru Business Park.

A major part of the project was completed two weeks ago, with massive beams installed across the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road as part of a $60 million project to connect the business park to the roading network.

The highway was closed overnight for three days while eight 33.1-metre beams, weighing 65 tonnes each, were installed.

The interchange was expected to be open in late 2024 and was a key piece of infrastructure that would link the park to the motorway and the wider region.

The industrial park comprises 148 hectares of consented industrial land that would be developed over four stages.

An $18m contribution from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) in 2020 provided the seed capital to start the business park and motorway interchange, while lead developer Quayside is managing and funding the rest of the project and is the largest investor, owning 40 per cent of the available land in the park - 60ha, mostly in the first stage of the project.

An aerial photo shows the work going on at the new interchange with the Rangiuru Business Park and the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road.

The remaining space in the park is owned by other landowners.

Quayside is the investment arm of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and has over $3.2 billion in assets, including a 54 per cent stake in Ports of Tauranga.

The interchange would connect future residential development in the east with the business park in the west, and would be vested to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency once completed.

Quayside Holdings property general manager Michael Jefferies said the development would meet the shortfall in high-quality industrial land close to the Port of Tauranga.

A render of how the Rangiuru Business Park might look once it is developed.

Rangiuru Business Park is 30 kilometres from the Port of Tauranga and is also adjacent to the rail network.

Jefferies said the proximity and established transport links provided wider regional accessibility between Tauranga, Whakatāne, Te Puke, Kawerau and Rotorua and offered “huge opportunities”

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the Western Bay of Plenty was a popular place for businesses to locate to.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt.

“We have seen strong growth in our local business community in recent years. Industrial land is sought-after to meet future demand and to provide additional choices for developers and businesses. The location of Rangiuru means it is well-served to cater to demand on the eastern side of our city.”

Quayside CEO Lyndon Settle said they were responsible for growing a diversified fund that generated long-term returns and supported the prosperity of the Bay of Plenty.

“The Rangiuru Business Park plays an important role in enabling economic growth across this region,” Settle said.

The park was being developed with an eye on regional growth strategies like SmartGrowth, the Future Development Strategy, the Tauranga Transport Plan, the Tauranga Urban Strategy, the Bay of Connections Growth Strategy and others.