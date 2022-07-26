Ian McKelvie entered parliament in 2011. Photo / Supplied

Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie won't be throwing his name back in the hat at next year's general election.

After serving four terms, he said he was happy to retiring on "12 (years) not out".

"I think I've had my turn and my number is up, basically.

"When you're over 70 you can't be quite as certain you're going to wake up in the morning as you can when you're 60."

He said he was sure he could keep himself busy.

"Who knows where I'll end up, but I've got plenty of things to do. I'll potter around and keep out of the way of politics with a bit of luck."

McKelvie entered parliament in 2011, after serving as mayor of Manawatū for nine years.

He will mark 20 years in public service next month.

"I guess my contribution was to be collegial in a lot of ways.

"We are all elected here for our own reasons, we are all different, and we should respect those differences.

"One of my major objectives was to bring the place closer together and see what happens."

McKelvie had three members' bills pass through the House during his tenure, ranging from livestock rustling, speeding up court processing for dog control offences, and giving racegoers the option to bring their own drinks if a club holds an appropriate liquor licence.

He was selected assistant speaker of the House in March.

McKelvie's family has lived in Rangitīkei since the 1850s.

"I'm not one to talk about being proud of achievements, but I think the thing I've enjoyed the most is representing an area that my family has been part of, and consequently, all the people of Rangitikei are part of what I am.

"In this business you don't know where it's going to take you. You just have to do your best, stick up for your own people and hopefully have a bit of influence in what goes on."

He said he was confident "good and capable people would come out of the woodwork" in the next few weeks to announce their bids to fill his spot.

Ian McKelvie (second from right) hits the dance floor with Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson (left), Sina Levu and Melea Simanua during Samoan Independence Day celebrations in June 2016. Photo / File

"There will be some great candidates to choose from.

"Ours is a very diverse part of the world, and it makes a big difference if you can bring some life experience into this role."

There was more division in the country than when he began his first term as MP, McKelvie said.

"If you go back in time, issues like the (1981) Springbok tour divided New Zealand as well. We've been there before.

"I don't like it and I don't enjoy it, but I think that if we put our minds to it, collectively we can overcome a lot of that stuff."

He said the National Party was in good shape and had a very good chance of becoming the government in 2023.

It would be able to "steady the ship" very quickly.

"Again, the divisive nature of our society is a big challenge for new Zealand.

"One of the things causing that is the economy. Obviously Covid-19 played a role in that but I think we'll be treating it (Covid) very differently in the future."

McKelvie said he got on well with all his neighbouring MPs, regardless of party.

"When there is an issue we need to deal with, we can collectively represent our region.

"That's pretty important in a place like Rangitīkei. It's lonely in the middle of all the cities around it."

Farming had pulled the country out of the global financial crisis in 2008, and it was pulling it out again at the moment, McKelvie said.

"We've obviously got to change the way we do things in agriculture and food production, but farming is key to Rangitīkei and Whanganui area, whether it's trees or sheep or strawberries.

"It remains hugely important."