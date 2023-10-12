Remedial road works on State Highway 1 at Rangiriri continue. Photo / Mike Scott

Remedial road works on State Highway 1 at Rangiriri have been extended, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency announced today.

However, the agency emphasised that the 4.8-kilometre site will be open on all four lanes before and over Labour Weekend, October 20-23, with a 70km/h speed restriction due to the ongoing surface work.

Work in the northbound lanes has been extended until the end of this month because further works were identified in the investigation stage after traffic was moved on to the southbound lanes.

Once the work in the northbound lanes is complete, the final stage of work will get under way on the southbound lanes, with all traffic sharing the northbound lanes.

That would see the Te Kauwhata southbound off and on-ramps closed, with drivers needing to use the Rangiriri ramps when coming and going from the expressway.

Waka Kotahi said time had been lost due to extra work being required, and it was now expected to be completed in mid-November.

The different stages and locations required different on and off-ramp closures. People were asked to take extra care when travelling through the interchanges by following any temporary speed limits, traffic management and signs.

When the current works were complete, a speed restriction would remain for a settling period, ahead of final surfacing.

Waka Kotahi encouraged people to allow extra time if travelling on that section of the Waikato Expressway, recommending they merge early into a single lane to help lessen congestion.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



