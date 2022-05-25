CCTV shows thieves breaking into Whenuapai Mini Mart in a late night ram raid. Video / Supplied

A long-awaited helping hand for shop owners hit hard by ram raids is expected to be announced this morning.

NZME understands the Government will detail support for businesses after a recent spate of burglaries involving vehicles being driven through storefronts, many involving young people.

The package is expected to include protection measures like bollards - and take into account other options where bollards aren't appropriate.

It's likely to take a similar approach to the subsidised fog cannons rolled out to retail outlets two years ago.

At the start of May during a pre-Budget announcement, Police Minister Poto Williams said the Government was considering such a package.

At the time she said there would be help for businesses to protect themselves from ram raiders – something that has become an increasing problem in recent months.

The Government is expected to announce some support to deal with a recent rise in ram raids. Photo / James Delmont

Williams said the ministers would be consulting with small businesses.

"Similar to the process that supported the installation of 1000 fog cannons in retail outlets, we will help high-risk businesses protect themselves from ram raiders," Williams said, adding that the new process won't actually involve fog cannons this time.

"Ram raids are a serious issue and we need to deal with it."

However, as it was announced outside the period in which the Budget was set, funding was yet to be allocated.

"We are working at speed to put this in place," she said at the time.

The announcement also comes as Auckland grapples with rising gang tensions and associated violence.

Auckland was rocked by five shootings on Tuesday night, including four in one hour, as several homes were hit by a spray of bullets.

Police Minister Poto Williams. Photo / Alex Burton

This also followed a series of drive-by shootings over the weekend.

A turf war between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen motorcycle gangs has exploded, the Herald understands, but police said investigations were ongoing to determine any potential links between the incidents.

The latest shootings are understood to be directly linked to a series of tit-for-tat attacks and a feud between the two formerly allied gangs.

Williams said the firearms violence in Auckland was "deeply distressing".

Budget 2022 invested $562 million into police, including new funding for more frontline police and a new firearms unit.

That included $208m towards a Firearms Register and $94.5m for a cross-agency response to organised crime, with a focus on communities.

Williams said she did not support routine arming of police, as with previous ministers and also Commissioner Andrew Coster and his predecessor Mike Bush.

"I do not support it because it would fundamentally alter the nature of the relationship the public has with police: a service that is trusted and approachable, not a force to be feared.

"Police have access to firearms when and if they need them. As part of the routine risk assessment police undertake before attending an event they can make a call on the carriage of firearms."

Budget 2022 provided for more training, resources and intelligence capabilities through the nationwide rollout of the Tactical Response Model, she said.