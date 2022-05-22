The Whenuapai Mini Mart was hit by ram raid thieves overnight; despite having bollards outside it. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A West Auckland mini mart is the latest shop to be hit by ram-raiders overnight.

Police were called to the Whenuapai Mini Mart, on Brigham Creek Rd, shortly before 2am after reports of a ram raid incident.

A staff member told the Herald at the scene that three people had entered the store and went straight for the cigarette cabinet.

"All offenders were in dark clothing with face coverings," they said.

The shop's two front doors were badly damaged in the incident - with one of the doors being dented enough for those involved to duck inside.

The damage left behind by ram raid thieves at a shop in Whenuapai. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos show glass and debris litter the front of the shop.

It appears the shop was saved from more serious damage by four bollards erected immediately outside the mini mart.

It is not yet known whether those involved have been arrested. Police have been sought for comment.