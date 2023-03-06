Bates Watchmakers was ram-raided early Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A ram raid on a Whanganui watchmaker which caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to the shop is under investigation.

Police said offenders used a vehicle to gain access to Bates Watchmakers on Victoria Avenue at 4.55am on March 3 before taking items and fleeing the scene.

Owner of Bates Watchmakers, Neil Bates, said more than $10,000 worth of damage has occurred from just the smashing of the glass counters and windows alone.

Bates said a complete count had not yet been made on the jewellery and watches taken, or the potential cost of the front pillar of the shop being put out of alignment.

“The workshop is okay but the front of the shop isn’t safe for the public, we’re hoping to open again on Wednesday or Thursday,” he said.

Bates said the watch shop has had incidents of theft before but this was the first time there had been a ram raid on the premises.

“You’re on guard all the time, you have to be,” he said.

“You walk around with your cellphone in your pocket because you could get a call at 11pm or 5am or anytime that something’s happened.”

Bates said although the damage to his business was a lot more than just a broken window, he was grateful that the timing of the crime prevented a confrontation.

“It’s a huge inconvenience but it’s lucky no one was here and got harmed like in other incidents I’ve heard of,” he said.

Police are following lines of inquiry to identify and locate the offenders and to determine what has been taken.







