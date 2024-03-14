Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Why the Ram Raid Bill won’t fix the problem - Aaron Hendry

By Aaron Hendry
5 mins to read
The Ram Raid Bill ignores what we know about the context of this offending and how to intervene and instead opts for a punitive approach, says Aaron Hendry. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The Ram Raid Bill ignores what we know about the context of this offending and how to intervene and instead opts for a punitive approach, says Aaron Hendry. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

OPINION

This week, the Ram Raid Bill begins its journey through a select committee.

The bill was introduced by the last Government in the midst of the election campaign last year. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand