Kākā varieties range from at-risk but recovering, to vulnerable, to extinct. Photo / NZME

Ten offers have been made to save Rotorua nature park Rainbow Springs’ remaining native birds from euthanasia.

The kea, kākā and weka faced being euthanised after their “very complex histories and natures” made rehoming them difficult.

Rainbow Springs owner Ngāi Tahu Holdings told the Rotorua Daily Post in January more than 150 individual wildlife have been rehomed since the 90-year-old business closed permanently last year but a kea, kākā and weka remained.

The manu (birds) are Aotearoa natives and protected species. Kea, an alpine parrot, is endangered, with an estimated 3000-7000 remaining. Kākā varieties range from at-risk but recovering, to vulnerable, to extinct. The population of weka - a feisty, flightless bird - is decreasing and classed as vulnerable.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings corporate services general manager Jo Allison told the Rotorua Daily Post last Thursday offers were made to give the remaining native birds a home.

“Following the article in the Rotorua Daily Post on Saturday 21 January, Ngāi Tahu Tourism have received 10 offers to care for our three remaining manu who we have previously been unable to rehome,” Allison said.

“We are working through these offers with Zoo and Aquarium Association and the Department of Conservation to determine if these facilities meet the necessary criteria to positively contribute to the welfare of the manu.”

New Zealand's weka population is decreasing and classed as vulnerable. Photo / Flickr, Bettina Arrigoni

Kea Conservation Trust chair Tamsin Orr-Walker said her first response to the news would be to find out who is taking the kea - named Jenny - on, what was their kea husbandry experience and what the physical set-up being proposed for her ongoing care.

“Kea are an easy species to hold badly and a difficult species to hold well.”

Orr-Walker said kea were a uniquely intelligent and social manu that evolved in the expansive and highly varied environment of Te Wai Pounamu.

“They do not do well locked away in a cage with little stimulus or variation,” Orr-Walker said.

“All holders of kea in New Zealand must have a permit to hold them and as a condition of this permit, must adhere to the minimum standards in the 2010 Kea Husbandry Manual and ideally to exceed these.

“This is to ensure their physical and mental welfare requirements are met. Prior to the new standards being endorsed, there were kea being held in substandard conditions which was very distressing to see.”

Kea do not do well locked away in a cage with little stimulus or variation. Photo / Stephen Parker

Orr-Walker said if Jenny was being rehomed to an existing kea holder then that person or organisation should be achieving the standard already.

“If it is to an individual or organisation who is having to apply for one specifically to hold her, then they will be required to read the manual and to be able to achieve the required standards.

“This will require a significant commitment of resources (time and financial outlay) for the rest of Jenny’s life.”

Orr-Walker said the quality of life should be of the utmost importance when considering a new home for Jenny.

“My hope for Jenny and all the manu being rehomed is that their quality of life is not compromised in a desperate attempt to keep them alive,” Orr-Walker said.

“As living, breathing, sentient beings they deserve more than just to exist in a cage simply to soothe our own conscience today, only to be forgotten tomorrow once all the emotional hype has died down.

“They deserve to live enriched lives, and if this can’t be assured, then humane euthanasia - although a difficult decision to come to terms with, would be the kindest and most responsible option.”

Department of Conservation Rotorua operations manager Zane Jensen said it was always heartening to see New Zealanders expressing concern for native species.

“This response shows many people care deeply about them.”

Jensen said Ngāi Tahu Tourism was working through the assessment of the offers that have come forward.

“Because of the many variables, it is not practical to define the requirements for an appropriate care programme, facility or organisation to home these birds,” Jensen said.

“DOC’s role is simply to approve, or decline as the case may be, any proposal Ngāi Tahu Tourism submits to us for the management or euthanasia of the birds they have been permitted to hold.

“Ideally an appropriate new home would be found for them but ultimately decisions will be made which are in the birds’ best interests.”

When asked if it would be possible to speak to some of those who had come forward to offer the manu a home, a Ngāi Tahu Holdings spokesperson said that information could not be provided.