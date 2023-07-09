A snow cannon at work on the Mt Hutt ski field on early on Friday. Photo / Nicole Hawke

A snow cannon at work on the Mt Hutt ski field on early on Friday. Photo / Nicole Hawke

After another weekend of rain, the clouds should clear enough to see the stars of Matariki as the week closes, with only some parts of the country seeing more winter rain.

Several roads in Hawke’s Bay were closed yesterday during a weekend of continuous heavy rain.

Elsthorpe Rd closed shortly after at 10.30am because of floods, with alternate routes leading to Pourerere and Havelock North in the south and north, respectively, through Kahuranaki Rd and Mangakuri Rd.

According to the council, Ongaonga Rd had a single lane in place at 3.7km because of an overslip covering one lane and Hiranui Rd was blocked at the Porangahau end by floods around 1pm.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council rainfall monitoring data showed that the Napier CBD received 13mm of rain on Saturday and 16.5mm of rain by 3pm on Sunday.

People walking in the rain along Marine Parade in Napier on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

MetService meteorologist April Clark said there was “light in sight” once the heavy rain period ended, with the wet weather easing into showers today.

“If it goes southwest [today] like most of the models are doing, then it should clear right out.

“There is a chance that it remains a little more southerly, but you will definitely be seeing an easing in intensity, if not a clearing, and the rain becoming more on and off rather than this persistent rain.”

She said the conditions were likely to continue to improve until at least Wednesday.

As we finally see rain pull off to the east tomorrow another weather system will already be driving a fresh batch of showers in from the west (chance 🌩 for Northland from this evening).



For more details on what looks to be an unsettled week ahead 👉 https://t.co/hnwmGxCYeR pic.twitter.com/gFwBdcBixg — MetService (@MetService) July 9, 2023

In the rest of the country, from today through to Wednesday, the days will be mostly fine with only the odd isolated shower in the evening, according to MetService.

The weather may start to pack up again for a brief period on Thursday afternoon, with possible heavy showers and strong westerlies, but these will clear for Matariki celebrations on Friday.

Tuesday sees a low-pressure area near the Chatham Islands slowly move away to the east, clearing the way for a wet west-to-southwest flow to develop over the nation with embedded fronts and troughs moving quickly.

There is a low probability of severe west or southwest gales for Central Hawke’s Bay, the Tararua district, the southeast of Southland, including Stewart Island, and eastern Otago during this time.

This flow strengthens over central and southern New Zealand for a time on Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, there is a low likelihood that Nelson will experience significant southwest gales on Thursday.

For those planning to make the most of the winter holidays and hit the slopes, snow is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mountains around the Southern Lakes.

Further north, snow is expected on Wednesday and Thursday in Tongariro National Park, which will help beef up the snow base on Mt Ruapehu.

The upper slopes at Whakapapa received 6cm of snow over the last week, with Turoa’s upper and lower slopes both receiving 10cm in that time, Mt Ruapehu’s website said. More is expected in the coming week.

The temperatures are set to remain typical for July this week.

Temps remain typical for July over Aoteroa next week



Eastern regions will appreciate the return of at least a little sun with Christchurch & Wellington both recording exactly 0 sunshine hours so far this weekend, even if it doesn't bump up temps much! https://t.co/hnwmGxCYeR pic.twitter.com/BSuSbeaiXk — MetService (@MetService) July 8, 2023

Even if it doesn’t significantly raise temperatures, eastern regions will welcome the return of at least a little sunshine because Christchurch and Wellington have both had exactly zero sunshine hours this weekend.