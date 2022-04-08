Muaūpoko kaiwhakahaere taiao Dean Wilson surveys the clean up operation of dead wildlife at the edge of Lake Horowhenua.

Muaūpoko kaiwhakahaere taiao Dean Wilson surveys the clean up operation of dead wildlife at the edge of Lake Horowhenua.

A rāhui has been placed over Punahau (Lake Horowhenua) as a growing number of birds and tuna are found dead and decaying on its shoreline.

Some of the dead birds, which had so far been estimated to be more than a hundred, would be taken to Massey University labratory in Palmerston North for analysis to establish a cause of death.

A Muaūpoko iwi-led clean up operation on Thursday ensured scores of dead swan, duck and tuna were picked up from the shoreline and placed in plastic buckets.

In less than an hour almost 100 birds were collected not far from Kohutoroa Marae on the lake's edge yesterday afternoon. Just how many were dying would become more clear once more of the lake shoreline was canvassed.

Dr Jonathan Procter, Ngati Pariri Hapu Representative for Muaūpoko Tribal Authority (MTA) Inc, said the alarming number of dead birds over the last week was a tohu (sign) not to ignore.

"Photos and video footage of many dead birds (swans, geese, ducks) and tuna (eels) with no visible sign of injury, along the edge of Punahau (Lake Horowhenua) is distressing," he said.

MTA Inc and the Lake Horowhenua Trust have shared these images with all relevant authorities including Horizons and the Ministry for the Environment.

"We have requested that urgent sampling of the water and slime build up on the edges are

undertaken so that we might get the necessary information," he said.

A collection of dead birds was first noticed at the lake edge after a small number found at the weekend, although the true extent of the situation became more clear as reports of more dead birds began to surface.

Within less than an hour 14 swan, 70 duck and 12 eel were found dead on a 300m stretch of Lake Horowhenua shoreline by a clean up team.

Muaūpoko environmental manager (kaiwhakahaere taiao) and lake trustee Dean Wilson said the clean-up group couldn't believe what they were seeing. Some of the birds were barely alive when they found them, only to die moments later.

"We require accurate data and insights. We must understand the seriousness of this tohu. Our lake needs urgent help," he said.

"Muaūpoko see this as another tohu, which cannot be ignored. It also reaffirms the need for an intergenerational, integrated, sustainable solution, not continued piece meal approaches."

In a press release issued late this afternoon, MTA said the Lake and the catchment were inextricably linked. Muaūpoko owners must be able to lead the work for the Lake and Muaūpoko members must be able to lead the work required for the catchment.

"This is critical," it said.

Muaupoko environmental team member Paddy Morgan with one of the dead swam found on the Lake Horowhenua shoreline.

"To that end, immediate expansion, and implementation of The Lake Accord activities

through the involvement of all relevant parties is required. This will go a long way toward

initiating the integrated solution the issue needs."

"The Crown exempted Punahau and catchment to protect the area's food production

however the lake is bearing the cost of that exemption."

"This recent distressing situation reinforces the MTA Inc and Lake Trust decision to go to the High Court over the government policy to make it possible for Punahau / Lake Horowhenua to be left in a high-pollution state under the Government's national fresh-water standards."

Chair of MTA Inc Tim Tukapua said they were waiting for a decision.

"Whatever the outcome, we will continue to fight together to restore our lake which the Crown has been interfering with through legislation, against owner and Muaūpoko wishes, for over 100 years."

A team set out to clean up the dead animal life washing ashore at Lake Horowhenua.

"In the minimum and with immediate effect, we recommend relevant Government and local government agencies work with the Lake Horowhenua Trust and MTA to ensure relevant sampling and testing is undertaken. "

Wilson said it was an emotional issue for Muaūpoko owners and iwi members.

"This work must be undertaken with expediency so that we might move towards solutions that change the dial on the health of our taonga."

The rāhui on Punahau and the Hokio Stream would remain until "the extent of this

situation and the outcome of the testing is established."