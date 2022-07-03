Lyall Bay. Photo / 123RF

A Rāhui in place at a Wellington beach will be lifted tomorrow after a woman was found dead there.

A police spokesperson said the woman was discovered at Lyall Bay beach on Friday at about 7.30am.

There weren't any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, which has been referred to the Coroner, she said.

Wellington City Council has advised a Rāhui is in place after the woman's sudden passing.

The council asked people not to collect Kaimoana (seafood) or enter the water until tomorrow.

"Our thoughts are with the family. Take care everyone."

The Rāhui extends from Moa Point to Princess Bay and will be lifted at dawn.