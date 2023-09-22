"The Dog Man of Raglan" - Brian Chesham.

Raglan has lost a beloved character with the passing of “The Dog Man of Raglan” Brian Leslie Chesham at the age of 67.

Chesham passed away on Sunday, just eight days after his 67th birthday.

In 2022, the community rallied to give Chesham and his German Shepherd Luga a van to live in.

After sleeping rough for about 15 years, the community pooled together over $17,000 for the pair.

Robert Brouwer, the organiser of the Givealittle page, commented on a Raglan Notice Board Facebook post about Chesham’s memorial service.

“Rest in peace Brian; we had the pleasure to organise the fundraiser to get him into a van for his last couple of years. Thanks to all those who contributed. I had many chats with Brian over a coffee and he’ll be sadly missed as a colourful Raglan character.”

A family member said they hoped to rehome Luga locally, so he was still a familiar face around town.

Countless mourners shared their love and condolences to the family via the post.

“This is heartbreaking news. Brian [was] such a special man with so many stories. He loved my Raw Fish and I only hope Luga is loved for his days,” Sascha Phillips shared.

“RIP Brian you made Raglan the way we always want to be and we will miss you. I know you know how loved you were.”

Many said they would miss seeing Chesham around town and that he always provided a good chat and some banter.

Some even shared their thoughts from the other side of the world, reminiscing on their time in New Zealand.

Others thanked Chesham for looking after their animals, or simply bringing “magical moments” and smiles to the faces of Raglan residents.

Son of the late Leslie and Joan Chesham, he was a loved brother of Joe, Lynette, Alan (dec), Ron, Barry (dec) & Wayne.

Anyone who would like to share stories and celebrate his life is welcome to do so at the Raglan Club on Monday from 1pm.





