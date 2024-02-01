Raglan road works close State Highway 23 overnight for three weeks

Roadworks on SH23 will begin soon. Photo / Dean Purcell

State Highway 23, near Raglan, will be closed overnight due to resealing.

Work is set to start near Maungatawhiri Rd on February 12 and is expected to take three weeks, with a mix of stop/go traffic management and night closures.

The work will be completed across two phases.

Initial preparation work, including kerb, channel and subsoil drainage works, is set to be completed from February 12 to 24. For this, road users will still be able to pass through the site, with stop/go traffic management in place between 7am and 5pm each day.

The second phase, set to take place between February 25 and March 1 and March 3-8, will see SH23 close from 9pm to 5am.

The closures will be in place between houses 4095 and 4180, including the access to Maungatawhiri Rd, to allow crews to remove existing road layers and replace them.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said vehicles will be allowed through the worksite at 9.45pm, 11pm, 1am and 3am.

“Vehicles will need to be at the closure points at either end of the site and Maungatawhiri Road intersection at these times and will be escorted through the worksite.

Once the queue is through the site the closure will re-start until the next opening time.”

Waka Kotahi Waikato System manager Andy Oakley said closing the road connecting Raglan to the rest of the Waikato was the only way to undertake the works.

“Raglan locals will know there has been regular work at this site over the last few years to reseal the road. We’re at a stage now that a complete rebuild of this part of SH23 is needed.

Closure dates and times for the SH23 road works near Raglan. Image / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

“Closing the highway will be an inconvenience for everyone getting in and out of Raglan. We have worked closely with our contractor to try to reduce the disruption while getting these works done as quickly as possible.

“This is the only way into Raglan, and there is no suitable detour available... We thank residents and drivers for their understanding and patience while these critical works are completed.”

Further work on that strecth of SH23 will be undertaken next Summer to complete a second layer of seal.

For up to date roading information check out the NZTA Journey Planner online.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



