Raglan paraglider death: Man understood to have collapsed after landing

The man is understood to have collapsed on Ngarunui Beach yesterday. Photo / Getty Travel

Belinda Feek

A paraglider who died on a Raglan beach is understood to have collapsed after landing.

Raglan Surf Lifesaving crews yesterday valiantly tried to save the man, believed to be aged around 60, without success.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Search and Rescue Supervisor John Michael-Swannix said the man was found unconscious on Ngārunui beach.

"The surf life guards on patrol at Raglan began performing CPR before the ambulance arrived on the scene."

Emergency services were called to the beach about 2.30pm but the man died at the scene.