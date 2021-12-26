Raglan near-drowning: 2-year-old critical after swimming pool incident

The boy was transported to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / 123RF

The boy was transported to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / 123RF

A 2-year-old is in a critical condition after being involved in a "water incident" in Raglan, one of seven serious events in just three days.

The Herald understands the boy got into difficulty in a pool at a property on Maungatawhiri Rd about 7pm yesterday.

Police and fire referred the Herald to St John for comment who confirmed it transported one patient in a critical condition to Waikato Hospital after a "water incident".

Waikato DHB has been contacted for comment regarding the toddler's status today.

The incident is now one of seven serious incidents - four of which happened on Boxing Day - which have stretched the length of the country and claimed six lives.

A man died following a water-related incident at Cape Palliser, South Wairarapa on Friday morning.

On Christmas Day, a man - believed to be a diver - died following a "water-related incident" at Great Barrier Island. Police said the incident was reported shortly before 6pm.

The body of a missing fisherman was discovered south of Kennedy Bay near Whangapoua by a Coastguard fixed-wing plane about 5.40pm on Christmas Day.

The man in his 50s was reported missing after he left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp about 9am on Friday and failed to return

A woman died on Sunday following a water-related incident, this time at Waikanae Beach, Kapiti. The incident was reported to emergency services at around 1:30pm.

Also on Boxing Day a man died at Karioitahi Beach, southwest of Auckland after an incident shortly after 2pm.

Police on Sunday afternoon also confirmed a person died at Waiwera Beach just after 4pm.

A second person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, Water Safety New Zealand's chief executive Daniel Gerrard is reminding Kiwis to stay safe this summer as they hit the beaches, lakes and rivers this holiday season to cool down in the scorching heat.

"It is the time of year and unfortunately we do see a spike in preventable drownings. These losses are tragedies, we just have to keep educating people," he says.

"While we want everyone to enjoy the summer break, there have been five preventable drowning deaths on average over the past five summer holiday periods... It is all about being prepared. We need to know what our own limits are.

"We want people to get outdoors, but also ensure everyone comes home.

"WSNZ wants zero drowning fatalities this holiday period and we need everyone to take personal responsibility for their safety and that of those they care for if we are to avoid drowning fatalities this summer."

WSNZ's drowning statistics show the high-risk groups are: men; adults boating; young people swimming; and Asian, Māori and Pasifika people fishing.

On a per-capita basis, New Zealand's preventable fatal drowning rate is 1.62 per 100,000.

As well as incidents from Christmas Eve, three bodies were retrieved from Wellington's water from three incidents last week, while two others got into difficulty in Canterbury.

One was that of 23-year-old Jack Skellett who failed to return home from a kayaking trip that started in Petone on Monday.

Gerrard said drowning in New Zealand was the leading cause of recreational death and the second highest cause of death by unintentional injury for people under 25 years of age.

"Too many lives are needlessly lost, and families devastated. It doesn't need to be this way.

"Be prepared, know the risks and your limits, and watch out for yourself and others."