Racist Tiktok rant: Man abused in 'desicable' video comes forward

A TikTok user called out a white supremacist rant in a post that went viral over the weekend.

A second person has come forward with information about a man videoed making "despicable" racist comments in a viral TikTok post.

Christchurch resident Cheney Gian Poole said the rant was directed at him and he today handed three minutes of video evidence to police to assist their investigation.

A TikTok post showing excerpts of a young man in a cap and black T-shirt claiming white superiority was a "given" and performing the Nazi salute emerged over the weekend.

Poole said the rant was one of three abusive videos directed at him by a man he had never met or spoken to in person.

Christchurch resident Cheney Gian Poole says the racist rant was directed at him. Photo / Supplied

"I've got no idea who he actually is, but he's decided to throw about seven minutes of racism, violence and homophobic slurs towards me for the simple fact that I had my matonga, my traditional Māori facial tattoo," he told the Herald.

Poole said he had crossed words and videos with the man on TikTok some time in May, after he defended a friend the man was criticising on the social media platform.

In November, he started receiving the abusive videos.

Poole sent the content to TikTok user Kody Tree, who created the post calling on other users to help identify the man. It received more than 370,000 "likes" and nearly 32,000 comments in three days.

Tree posted two more videos today thanking people who have come forward to help.

"I'm a big believer that if you want change you need to participate in that change," he said.

He added that he started his ​TikTok account to call out the ignorance and racism towards Māori in Aotearoa.

"Yes, my content is ugly," he said. "But if we can see the problem then we can fix the problem."

The TikTok account of the man behind the abusive videos was taken down over the weekend.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has condemned the rant, saying it has no place in Aotearoa.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and they want to hear from anyone who is able to identify him.

People with information can call 105 and with the file number 211127/3477.