Racism and homophobia row: Hawke's Bay players' ban eased

Two players banned for the season after this game, have had their penalty reduced.

Two young Hawke's Bay cricket players banned for the season after complaints of racist and homophobic sledging are back on the field after their punishment was appealed.

In February, the teenage sons of Hawke's Bay Cricket chief executive Craig Findlay and Napier Tech's club manager Mike Pawson were banned for the season, which still has several weeks to run in Hawke's Bay.

However, the ban has been reduced after an appeal was made this past week.

Hawke's Bay Cricket Association has not released details of the appeal, and earlier this week, would not confirm an appeal had been made.

The ban had followed a hearing conducted by independent commissioner John Greenwood, who concluded that there had been racist and homophobic abuse during a Twenty20 match between a Napier Tech XI and a Western Districts Auckland Blue XI on January 21.

The player ban announced at the time was a broad 'season' ban, as opposed to a ban for a set number of weeks.

