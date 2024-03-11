Fire and Emergency arrived at the scene to find the home well involved. Photo / Dean Taylor

A family home in semi-rural Ōhaupō was saved from extensive fire damage this morning by a quick-thinking neighbour.

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade Station Officer Danny Smith said two fire crews responded to a call just before 10am and found a fire burning the exterior of the Ryburn Rd house and in the roof cavity.

“We promptly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants,” Smith said.

“No one was at home.”

Te Awamutu firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Ōhaupō this morning. Photo / Dean Taylor

Smith said Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) did not recommend members of the public attempt to fight fires due to the hidden dangers, but in this case a neighbour was able to significantly reduce the damage using a garden hose, “which was a good result”.

The neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he was alerted to the fire by a woman from further up Ryburn Rd.

“I was working at home when she drove in, tooting and yelling there was a fire.

“I could then see the flames, so I called 111 and then ran to the scene.”

He told the Te Awamutu Courier some items on the front porch were on fire and flames had spread up the wall and through the roof.

Te Awamutu Firefighters gear up with breathing apparatus before entering the Ōhaupō home. Photo / Dean Taylor

“I found a garden hose and was able to put out the fire on the porch.”

He pulled off a panel under the eaves and sprayed water into the ceiling until the Fire Brigade arrived and took over.

Waipā Networks technicians disconnect the electricity supply to the fire-damaged home. Photo / Dean Taylor

The two Te Awamutu crews were supported by the tanker from Te Awamutu. A third crew from Pirongia also attended, but the situation was under control, and they weren’t required.

A specialist fire investigator was looking into the cause of the fire.

Smith gave a vote of thanks to the employees of volunteer firefighters for allowing staff to be away from their jobs to safeguard their community.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

