Crowds of people queue in the rain on Costco's first weekend of trading. Video / NZ Herald

Hundreds are again queuing in the rain to get into the country's newest big box retailer.

Costco opened its first New Zealand store at Westgate in West Auckland on Wednesday, and Kiwis have been lining up each day since to buy the super-sized products, multi-packs, and specialty items the membership-only US wholesaler is famous for.

Another wet day in Auckland hadn't put a damper on interest today - the first Saturday since opening. It's also the first day of the school holidays.

Several queues stretched around two sides of the building late this morning, with some shoppers on foot and others in their vehicle on their way to the 800-space carpark.

Caitlin Schischka, left, has been waiting for her first day off work to visit the new Costco store. She joined her mum, sister and two aunties in the queue this morning. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Call centre worker Caitlin Schischka was among hundreds waiting to get inside this morning.

She'd been waiting for her first day off work to see what the fuss was about.

"It's a long line. Definitely hundreds, maybe even a thousand.

"I was expecting the queues and for it to be busy. It's fine and I've got company, so we're just chilling."

The 21-year-old Aucklander joined her mum, sister and two aunties under umbrellas and in the queue after they prepared for the visit by going out for breakfast together.

Three have already bought the store's $60 annual membership cards, Schischka said.

Cardholders can invite two guests, and their children, to the store but only cardholders can purchase items - which range from groceries to coffins and appliances to jewellery.

Schischka hasn't been to a Costco before but had seen some of their products on TikTok, and was particularly keen to try American breakfast foods.

"I love my cereals."

Cars queue to enter Costco on the first Saturday since the US wholesale giant opened its first New Zealand store, in West Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The tills have hardly stopped ringing at Costco's first New Zealand store this week. Some Kiwis have spent more than $2000 just on groceries during their first shop at the almost 15,000sq m megastore.

This weekend and the school holidays are expected to draw even bigger crowds than the ones on opening day, with the hype spreading beyond our biggest city, one shopper said yesterday.

"I know of people who are holidaying in Auckland just so they can plan a visit to Costco."