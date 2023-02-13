Questions raised over Tararua District’s role in climate action plan

Challenges around Ākitio's coastline were a concern. Photo / NZME

“Where is Tararua in this?” a councillor has questioned in discussions over a climate action plan.

The plan, drafted by the Climate Action Joint Committee, was discussed at Tararua District Council’s Infrastructure, Climate Change and Emergency Management Committee meeting last week.

The plan would provide a framework for collective action on climate change across the region.

Members of the committee were to provide feedback on the plan before the end of this month, as it was due to be adopted by the Climate Action Joint Committee in March 2023.

Councillor Sharon Wards didn't get a sense of the Tararua District featuring in the climate action plan. Photo / Leanne Warr

Councillor Sharon Wards said she didn’t get a sense that Tararua District was featured in the plan.

For instance, the plan included challenges around coastal areas, but no mention was made of Ākitio, which had its own challenges.

Council strategy and climate change manager Peter Wimsett said there were areas such as wind generation which hadn’t made it through.

“I was disappointed with that. That is one of the ways that we, as a district, can make a difference.”

He said the council had made calls around how Ākitio would sort out wastewater issues, and he’d hoped to have been able to get some support and discussion around the coastal community.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said they did have a fair hearing, but she was also disappointed that Ākitio didn’t make it into the plan.

Committee chairman Kerry Sutherland said he had noticed that the coastal plan talked about Castlecliff in Whanganui and Kai Iwi beach.

“Kai Iwi is under no more risk or pressure than Ākitio.”

He said a coastal plan should be developed for Herbertville and Ākitio.

The plan around coastlines noted that different parts of the coastline had very specific issues and would need their own management approaches.

Horizons Regional Council chairwoman and co-chair of the Climate Action Joint Committee, Rachel Keedwell, said the purpose of the action plan was to provide an overarching regional approach.

“The joint plan is about bringing councils and other agencies together with the intention of working as a unit going forward.

“Part of this includes a recommendation that all councils pull together their own plans, which will help identify local areas of focus. As the joint plan stands, it includes some examples, but not all issues that the region is facing.”