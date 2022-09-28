Queenstown vineyard's celeb shuffle

4.61ha of the property is planted in organic pinot noir vines. Photo / Mountain Scene

One famous name has bought vineyard land at Queenstown's Gibbston from another famous name.

AJ Hackett bungy pioneer Henry van Asch, who has his own wine label, has bought actor Sam Neill's original vineyard, The First Paddock, on Gibbston Back Rd.

The sale of the 8.3ha property, including 4.61ha planted in organic pinot noir vines, is highlighted in Colliers Otago's latest Market Review & Outlook.

It reveals the plot changed hands for $2,427,000.

According to property records, it's now owned by Van Asch Ventures Ltd, whose sole director and shareholder is Van Asch. However, he refused to comment on the sale this week — "it's private, family matters".

Mountain Scene reported last year Two Paddocks owner Neill had put his property up for sale as "it's just a little far from our core business near Alexandra and Bannockburn".

Neill planted his first First Paddock vines in 1993.

Wine made from the property has been internationally recognised, including being among a handful of Kiwi wines to receive 95 points from Wine Spectator magazine.

It's understood Neill is now leasing his former vineyard back.

