Shotover St is a busy public street at the heart of Queenstown city centre stretching 650m, lined with numerous food and shopping outlets. Photo / James Allan

A serious altercation in Queenstown city centre overnight has led local police to ask the public for help in identifying those involved.

One man received serious injuries as a result of the fight, a second man was moderately injured.

The incident began at 4.22am on Shotover St, local police confirmed in a statement.

Different parties were involved in the altercation, both of the injured people were hospitalised due to the nature of their injuries.

The incident begain at 4.22am on Shotover St, local police confirmed in a statement. Photo / NZPA / Wayne Drought

Queenstown Detective Constable Tim Risstrom said the early morning assault was being investigated by officers, and police were trying to piece together what happened.

“[We] believe there were a number of other people nearby when the altercation began and we need to hear from them,” said Risstrom.

