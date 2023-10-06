Hundreds of passengers have been stranded outside Queenstown Airport after an emergency security protocol was activated this morning at approximately 08.40am in response to a potential bomb alert. Video / James Allan

A bomb threat sparked evacuations and lockdowns at Queenstown Airport yesterday — but it turned out to be over a device for heating ski boots.

Multiple flights were cancelled and people were taken to Queenstown Events Centre before the New Zealand Defence Force bomb squad arrived.

Queenstown Airport chief executive Glen Sowry said a “potential security threat item” was detected by Aviation Security during routine baggage screening at the airport.

Passengers were being escorted off a plane in response to the potential bomb threat at Queenstown Airport on Friday morning. Photo / James Allan

He said aviation security flagged an electronic device as a possible threat when it was spotted during bag screening.

Sowry said the device was packed next to a computer inside the bag and it looked “highly suspicious and risky”.

It turned out to be a device used for heating boots.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded outside Queenstown Airport. Photo / James Allan

The Aviation Security Service escalated this issue, which led to an evacuation of the Queenstown Airport terminal, and the airport was closed from 8.40am to 3pm yesterday.

About 250 passengers were transported by bus to the Queenstown Events Centre, near the airport, and were provided with food, drinks and activities until the airport reopened.

Sowry said it was “a challenging day” with the flight cancellations, and backlogs were likely to continue for the next three days.

“The good thing is that a number of airlines are putting on extra flights over the next couple of days, both domestically and across the Tasman, doing all they can to get their passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible,” Sowry said.

He said affected travellers who faced delays or cancellations should contact their airlines.

“We know that the airlines are doing everything they can to re-accommodate people and to [put them on flights].

“The best option is just to get in touch with them,” Sowry said.

Passengers were marshalled into the far carpark at Queenstown airport. Photo / James Allan

Passengers were ushered off a grounded plane and people were evacuated from the airport buildings as emergency services responded to the threat, which was reported about 8.40am.

The passengers disembarked from the Star Alliance plane and walked across the tarmac to the far carpark at the airport, where police were stationed outside the main terminal.

A police spokesman said they received a report “of what appears to be an explosive device”, and the terminal was evacuated as a safety precaution.

Musician Michele Ducray, who was due to fly from Queenstown to Auckland for a show and radio interview, said the atmosphere at the airport was crazy.

A bomb disposal robot at Queenstown Airport after arriving by helicopter. Photo / James Allan

“It’s been absolutely insane,” Ducray told the Otago Daily Times yesterday afternoon.

“We heard over the intercom that flights were being cancelled and it was going to be closed for a while.

“Everyone was all over the place, these people in security vests were ushering people out.

“It was like ‘whoa’.

“Everybody crowded in the field near the airport.”

Ducray said it was not until she checked online that she discovered it was a bomb threat.

“We got a message that it was due to a security incident; it was really confusing.”

She has had to reschedule her flights and show to Wednesday.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit arrived at the airport to assess and respond to a report of what appeared to be an explosive device, Sowry said.

A controlled investigation of the baggage was conducted by the unit, which determined the reported item posed no threat.

Throughout the course of the day, 25 flights were disrupted or cancelled, until an Air New Zealand flight from Sydney landed about 3.15pm.

An airport spokesman said food and shelter was arranged for passengers who needed it.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the airline apologised for the disruption to passengers.

“Especially as this has happened at the end of the busy school holidays period.

“Safety is our No 1 priority and we are working with relevant authorities.”

Sowry thanked the entire airport team who responded for their professionalism and collaboration.

A helicopter carrying a bomb disposal robot arrives at Queenstown Airport. Photo / James Allan

“I’d also like to thank the many passengers today whose travel was disrupted, for their patience and co-operation,” he said.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods said although yesterday’s events had been an inconvenience, the regional tourism organisation was grateful authorities acted so swiftly, and it was delighted to have the airport reopened and people travelling again.

“We don’t believe this will have an ongoing impact on Queenstown’s brand and reputation,” Woods said.

— Additional reporting Rhyva van Onselen and The New Zealand Herald.