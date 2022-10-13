Angus Beaumont, 15, was murdered by a 14-year-old Kiwi teen who was out on bail for an attack on another person. Photo / Facebook

Angus Beaumont, 15, was murdered by a 14-year-old Kiwi teen who was out on bail for an attack on another person. Photo / Facebook

A Kiwi teen murderer who took the life of a 15-year-old boy in Queensland had an extensive criminal history and was on bail when he committed the brutal killing.

The then 14-year-old Kiwi, who can't be named for legal reasons, stabbed Angus Beaumont on March 13, 2020, north of Brisbane.

The Kiwi, now 16, and a second offender, now 17, attacked Beaumont after they believed the 15-year-old's friends had sold them less cannabis than they paid for.

The two offenders followed Beaumont and his friends, with Beaumont standing in front of his friends to protect them.

Beaumont was armed with a knife but never used it, the Brisbane Times reported.

While one offender attacked him, the other came from the side and stabbed him in the heart.

The knife was thrust 14cm into Beaumont's chest.

Both offenders were caught on CCTV congratulating each other for the stabbing as they fled on foot.

Angus Beaumont was killed on the footpath north of Brisbane. Photo / Nine News

Kiwi teen murderer's alarming criminal history revealed

Now more alarming details have emerged of the 16-year-old Kiwi's criminal record.

At 11-year-old, he torched a community centre. At 12, he abused police.

At 13, he was caught with a knife on a bus, threatened to kill a baby if its mother didn't pay up, and bashed a girl with a scooter breaking her nose.

He was on bail for that offence when he murdered Beaumont.

And while on bail for Beaumont's murder, he broke into a shed and stole a car while armed.

He is the youngest convicted murderer in the state's history.

The boys were found guilty of murder by a jury in June.

The Kiwi teen is expected to be deported to New Zealand upon completion of his sentence.

Fighting back tears, Michelle Liddle has accused two "gutless" boys of hunting and killing her 15-year-old son before taking aim at their "menacing" families. Photo / Nine News

In court, Beaumont's mother Michelle Liddle faced down her son's killers, telling them how their "gutless and selfish" actions destroyed her family.

Liddle sobbed as she described how she begged her son to open his eyes and breathe as he lay lifeless in a hospital bed after being stabbed in the heart by teenage killers, who high-fived one another after the vicious attack.

"My son's body was now nothing more than evidence in a brutal homicide," she said.

Liddle said she was haunted by the thought of her son dying alone on a dirty path, and by the howls of grief from her youngest son when he learned Angus had been killed.

The heartbroken mother said her son, who should be turning 18 in two months, had been a beautiful, intelligent boy with boundless energy who loved to cook.

"When your child walks out the door you worry as a parent, but you never imagine that they won't come home," Liddle said.

"But on Friday the 13th of March 2020 that's exactly what happened when you both chose to take my son's life."

In a victim impact statement, Liddle said her entire family struggled to cope with the loss of Angus.

"I didn't even get to say goodbye or tell my son how much he was loved, he'd already passed long before we arrived at emergency," she said.

Liddle described how she sat by her son's lifeless body in hospital: "I begged my boy to open his eyes, to please breathe.

"I'll never forget the feeling of having to walk away from the hospital without our son, knowing we would ever hear him laugh or talk or ever see him alive again."

Liddle bravely stared down her son's killers in the dock as she told them of the devastation they had caused.

"Your actions on that night were deliberate, callous and determined," she told them.

"You had every intention to hunt and kill.

"It is clear by these acts of violence you both committed in killing my son, the remorselessness you've shown since, and your commitment to repeat such violent offending that you have no intention of changing your behaviour.

"You both should remain locked away for a very long time as to protect other families from suffering a similar fate as we have."

The teens will be sentenced at a later date.

- Additional reporting: news.com.au