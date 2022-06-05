Wendy van Delden about to play the Waikanae Music Society's Fazioli piano for the first time.

Wendy van Delden has been honoured in the Queen's Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours for more than 40 years of dedication to the Waikanae Music Society.

Awarded a Queen's Service Medal for services to music, Wendy said her first reaction was surprise.

"I was surprised, but the award is not just for me, it's for the society.

"I'm glad to have this recognition for the Waikanae Music Society as that's what I'm involved in and what the award is for.

"I couldn't possibly pick one achievement I'm most proud of because there are so many things we've done as a society, but I'm proud to be able to have brought people joy through music."

Wendy was a foundation member of the society in 1978 and has been the concert manager since 1981.

During her time with the society, she has organised around eight concerts each year for audiences of 200-300 people.

She has liaised with Chamber Music New Zealand, other music organisations and both national and international musicians, making the society one of the most successful organisations of its kind in New Zealand.

"I have been most heavily involved with recruiting musicians and always feel proud to announce what musicians are coming to Waikanae to perform for us.

"Over the last 40 years we have created a society where some of the finest musicians around want to come and play for us - that feels like the biggest achievement.

"It feels wonderful to be able to recruit musicians which bring so much joy to those attending."

In 2008 Wendy helped establish the Waikanae Music Society Charitable Trust for Young Musicians and has continued to run it since.

She helped introduce the society's two student concerts each year, providing an opportunity for school students to gain experience performing in public.

One of the things she is most proud of is fundraising for the replacement of the grand piano in 2011, a handmade Italian Fazioli piano.

"I was the first to sit down and play it, but it wasn't a personal achievement, it was the music society's achievement.

"It just felt fantastic to be there and play it first."

Wendy also received a Kāpiti Coast District Council Civic Award in 2006.