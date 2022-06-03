Waka Kotahi is predicting traffic will be heaviest between 2pm and 5pm for those looking to escape Auckland. Photo / NZME

Waka Kotahi is predicting traffic will be heaviest between 2pm and 5pm for those looking to escape Auckland. Photo / NZME

The traffic congestion has begun as motorists attempt to escape Auckland early for the long weekend.

There are delays on State Highway 1 after a crash south of Warkworth. Motorists are reporting significant delays heading north.

The crash has now been cleared.

In Auckland, a crash is blocking the right southbound lane on SH20 across from the Hillsborough Rd on-ramp. Motorists are advised to pass with care and expect delays, Waka Kotahi NZTA says.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 4:40PM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane on #SH20 adjacent to Hillsborough Rd on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/MLCfEJODGr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 3, 2022

The left, southbound lane on SH1 is now clear after an earlier crash but congestion is still to be expected as traffic returns to normal peak volumes.

UPDATE 3:50PM

The left southbound lane is now blocked to allow for vehicle recovery. Merge right with care and expect delays . ^LB https://t.co/yrJa2KEJpP pic.twitter.com/DAdwSX65Qt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 3, 2022

Police are also currently responding to a crash between a bus and a car on River Rd in Tuakau, Waikato.

Six people were treated for moderate and minor injuries on the scene and two people were transported to Middlemore Hospital. There are no blocks on the road at this stage.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned holidaymakers of traffic jams heading north and south out of the city.

Waka Kotahi said the northbound Johnstones Hill tunnel on SH1 will remain closed this Queen's Birthday weekend. Those travelling north are encouraged to avoid peak travel times, or detour via SH16 to avoid heavy traffic, delays and long queues.

The northbound tunnel is currently closed because of ongoing works required to build the connection between the new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway and the existing SH1.

With one tunnel closed, traffic travelling in both directions will use one side each of the southbound tunnel.

Waka Kotahi is predicting traffic will be heaviest between 2pm and 5pm for those looking to escape Auckland. Photo / NZME

Based on previous years, Manukau to Bombay will be badly backed up between 2pm and 5pm and slower than normal until 6.30pm.

And those hoping to skip the traffic by waiting until Saturday to leave the city should also beware - southbound traffic is also predicted to be slow going between 8.30am and 4.30pm tomorrow.

Plan ahead for southbound delays on #SH1 between Manukau and Bombay from 10:30am-6:30pm TODAY, as road users head away for the long weekend. Check out our holiday journeys tool for more on delays: https://t.co/dJrYaxTMrc. ^MF pic.twitter.com/OdQBTk7Eyj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 2, 2022

Heading north, delays are expected today on SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford between 1pm and 6pm, with the heaviest traffic from 2pm to 5pm.

Traffic predictions for all major cities are available through NZTA's Holiday journey planning tool.

Plan ahead for northbound delays on #SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford TODAY from 1pm-6pm as road users head away for the long weekend. Check out our holiday journeys tool for more on delays: https://t.co/VNHYURudYs. ^MF pic.twitter.com/25rPsoJPR2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 2, 2022

Roading authorities will also be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's Queen's Birthday Weekend, when three people died on the roads.

About 140 people are also injured in crashes on New Zealand roads every Queen's Birthday Weekend, NZTA figures show.

The holiday period begins at 4pm today and ends at 6pm on Tuesday.

Transport minister Michael Wood said across millions of kilometres being travelled this weekend, drivers would make errors or bear the brunt of someone else's mistakes.

Wood said one person was killed every day on New Zealand roads and seven were seriously injured.

"We need to stop accepting that deaths on our roads are inevitable," he said.

Police Minister Poto Williams said police would be out in force over the weekend, focusing on speed, impaired drivers and distracted drivers.

"Drivers should take their time, be courteous and follow the road rules, they're there to keep us all safe.

"Anyone who witnesses dangerous behaviour should report it to police, and any driver can expect to be stopped if they are not driving safely."