A man is handcuffed out front of The Hour Glass. Video / NZ Herald

An off-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after being injured while intervening in a jewellery store robbery in central Auckland.

Six people used weapons to gain entry to the store this evening, understood to be The Hour Glass on Queen Street, and stole two bags of jewellery.

But members of the public and the off-duty officer jumped in to stop the robbers, managing to recover the two bags.

"The officer was hit in the head by one of the offenders and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

"The jeweller is still working to determine if all items stolen have been accounted for."

One man was apprehended at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate the outstanding offenders.

Video provided to the Herald shows police appearing to handcuff a man who is bent over the hood of the patrol car outside the Queen Street store.

Members of the public can be seen gathering on the street to watch the incident unfolding outside The Hour Glass.

Anyone with information on the offence is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote job number P051476660

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

The shop management could not be reached for comment.