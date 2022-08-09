An off-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after being injured while intervening in a jewellery store robbery in central Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

An off-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after being injured while intervening in a jewellery store robbery in central Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

A teenage boy has been referred to Youth Aid after the brazen daylight robbery of a Queen St jewellery store.

A police spokesperson confirmed a 14-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.

Inquiries were ongoing after a group of hammer-wielding robbers smashed The Hour Glass shop and made a dramatic getaway on a busy Auckland main street on Saturday.

At least five other people are still at large.

Members of the public and an off-duty officer had jumped in to stop the raid, recovering two bags of gems, and holding on to one person at the scene.

A pedestrian, who saw the whole incident unfold, told the Herald, it was an "absolutely terrifying experience".

"After the incident, I asked the caught offender on the ground, 'what the heck do you think you were doing? He replied, 'I'm only 13, let me go'.

"This statement shocked me as the other six boys appeared to be no older than 16. And all had weapons - either crowbars, hammers, hatchets or blades."

The man said members of the public tried to stop the young offenders but none of them looked afraid.

"They even lashed out at the public, swinging weapons."

The group then jumped into a blue getaway car with the boot open, he said.

"One of them was in the boot flailing a crowbar at anyone chasing."

An off-duty officer was injured as he intervened in the raid, suffering a blow from one of the weapons.

On August 7, a police spokesperson said the officer was hit in the head by one of the offenders and taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

"The jeweller is still working to determine if all items stolen have been accounted for," said the spokesperson.

One person was apprehended at the scene and inquiries were ongoing to locate the outstanding offenders.

There were about 50-60 people gathered outside the shop when police arrived a short time later.

A video showed a person lying on his stomach on the footpath with members of the public pinning his arms behind his back.

In the background, a man can be seen holding something to the side of his head while more members of the public tend to him.

Anyone with information on the offence was asked to contact police via 105 and quote job number P051476660

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.