Queen Elizabeth is dead - what does it mean for New Zealand?

New Zealand will mark Queen Elizabeth's death with a national period of mourning, several events, and a memorial service. Prince Charles will also be proclaimed King in one or two days. Photo / Getty

Queen Elizabeth's death will be recognised in New Zealand with a national period of mourning and a memorial service.

New Zealand has a detailed plan in the event of the head of state's death, which is now under way.

The Prime Minister and Governor-General were first informed, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Department of Internal Affairs.

Succession occurs immediately and automatically. Princes Charles, as first in line to the throne, is now King of New Zealand and New Zealand's head of state.

No formal action is required by New Zealand authorities. Under New Zealand law, all functions and powers of the Crown automatically transfer to the Queen's successor.

The death of Queen Elizabeth has no impact on any other part of New Zealand law. All references to the Sovereign in documents or instruments already in force include a reference to her heir or successors.

New Zealanders will have opportunities to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth in the coming days. It is understood several events are planned, with finer details to be decided by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

A period of national mourning begins immediately after the announcement of the Queen's death and will continue until a planned state memorial service in New Zealand.

The service is likely to be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul's, and will take place after the funeral service in the United Kingdom. The content of the service is a matter for the Prime Minister.

There are expected to be condolence books at Parliament and the National Library, as they were after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Local councils around the country will also have condolence books.

It is understood there will also be gun salutes by the New Zealand Defence Force, and places will be designated for mourners to leave flowers.

A proclamation ceremony will take place in the next day or two to officially recognise the accession of the new King.

In 1952, when Queen Elizabeth succeeded King George VI, the proclamation was read aloud on the steps of Parliament by Governor-General Bernard Freyberg, alongside the Acting Prime Minister and in front of a crowd.

Lord Freyberg proclaimed "the High and Mighty Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary to be Queen Elizabeth the Second, by the grace of God, Queen of this Realm and of all her other realms and territories, Head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith".

The New Zealand flag will be flown at half-mast at public sites until the New Zealand state memorial service. It will be temporarily flown at the top of the mast on Proclamation Day.

All information about the Queen's death and events will be available on the Governor-General's website.