New Zealanders will mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday on September 26.

However, many Kiwis have pointed out some already have a public holiday that day.

The 26th will be called "Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day" and legislation will be passed next week to bring the holiday into force.

The date was chosen for the holiday in New Zealand because this is when the national memorial service and local memorial activities will take place.

South Canterbury Anniversary Day already falls on the same day, which begs the question, will those affected residents get two days off?

The Herald asked Chris Hubscher, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) manager of employment standards policy, who, in short, said no.

"Under s44 Holidays Act 2003, when two public holidays fall on the same day, employees only get one day off," Hubscher explained.

"The last time this happened was in 2011 when Easter Monday and Anzac Day fell on the same day."

He explained district or regional authorities have the ability to set, add to, or change the provincial anniversary day holidays, and that it is up to the relevant local authorities to decide whether or not to move South Canterbury Day.

MBIE has confirmed that standard public holiday requirements under the Holidays Act will apply and there will be no shop trading restrictions or restrictions on the sale of liquor.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, in the 71st year of her reign as Queen of New Zealand.

A state memorial service for the late Queen will also be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on the same day, which will be televised and live-streamed.

"As New Zealand's Queen and much loved Sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a State Memorial Service and a one-off public holiday," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary person, and I know many New Zealanders will appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life."

Ardern said a public holiday allowed people to pay their respects and for communities around the country to come together and pay tribute with local events.

New Zealand is following suit with the UK and Australia, which have announced similar holidays of their own.

The new sovereign, King Charles III, has announced the day of the Queen's funeral - September 19 - would be a bank holiday in the UK. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that September 22 would host their public holiday.