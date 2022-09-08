Radio host Mike Hosking sobs on air alongside wife and fellow Newstalk ZB broadcaster Kate Hawkesby after learning of the Queen's death. Video / Newstalk ZB

Radio host Mike Hosking had to gather himself for a few moments on live radio when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

As wife and fellow Newstalk ZB broadcaster Kate Hawkesby crossed to Hosking - shortly before his programme was due to start - she said: "Very sad day indeed ... the Queen dying at age 96. Mike Hosking - nobody loves the Queen more than you and I."

"Oh don't," Hosking can be heard saying with an audible sniff.

Hawkesby replies: "It's very upsetting isn't it? We're royalists, aren't we? I mean, it's an end of an era."

Hosking can then be heard sobbing softly.

"I don't know that I can - just give me a couple of minutes."

He goes on to apologise to listeners, before saying it is expected that King Charles will speak to the masses soon - the new King's title being something that they would need to get their heads around, Hawkesby said.

Newstalk ZB journalist Mike Hosking. Photo / NZME

Earlier this year, Hosking shared his love for the monarch; describing her as a brilliant symbol of dedication and loyalty.

"I love the Queen," he said in June.

"She might be the greatest representative of most of our lifetimes in terms of dedication, consistency and loyalty."

He spoke of her dedication to service from a very young age and the fact her 70-year reign would not be seen again in our lifetime.

"Seventy years is a trick of fate," he said.

"You need to get to the throne awfully young and live awfully long to mark 70 years. Charles won't, William won't and Lord knows what happens to the monarchy after that.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured in April, 2012. Photo / Getty Images

"She remains one of the few global figures in an otherwise disparate, angry and dysfunctional world that is almost universally, if not loved, liked. If not adored, she's certainly respected."

News of the Queen's death broke in the early hours of this morning, NZT, as the flag at Buckingham Palace was put to half-mast and a sign posted outside announcing the news - as traditional.

It was also formally announced on Twitter, as is also now traditional.