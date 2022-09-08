The photo was published worldwide and used in a postage stamp. File photo / Graham Stewart

An ex-Herald photographer whose photo of the Queen swept around the world nearly 70 years ago says the late monarch was idolised by the New Zealand press.

Graham Stewart was just 21 when he snapped the picture of the Queen smiling and waving to crowds in Pukekohe during her royal tour in 1954.

Stewart, who received a Queen's Honour for services to historical research and photography, told Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills how he and the other members of the media had to gather the day before the Queen's arrival to rehearse how they would capture their photographs.

It was early 1954 and cameras were far less mobile and user-friendly at the time, so even more work than usual was needed to catch a photo of the Queen as she walked by.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived on their royal yacht and disembarked at the wharf in Auckland, he said.

"At the time she stepped ashore, all the church bells right around Auckland, you could hear the bells pealing. It was such a magical time in our history."

Stewart said the Queen had been unwell during the trip so didn't smile much, but he was able to capture a shot of her holding a bouquet of flowers, smiling and waving to the gathered fans in Pukekohe.

The photograph was published around the world and adapted by the New Zealand Post for a stamp in the 1990s. It was also used as the title photograph for the BBC's four-part TV series Queen & Country, for Her Majesty's Golden Jubilee.

Stewart, who photographed the Queen on more than one royal tour, said he had "so many warm memories".

Graham Stewart worked for the New Zealand Herald when he took the photo of the Queen. Photo / File

"We just all idolised her, she was so nice to us . . . we could tell she was looking sideways to us as if to say 'have you got your photograph'.

"She was so regal."

Stewart was "very sad" at news of her death today, saying the Queen had been "a big part" of his life.