Deputy PM Grant Robertson holds Post-Cabinet Press conference.

The Government will shortly publish details about a memorial service next Monday to mark the Queen's death.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson will front a press conference at 4pm following today's Cabinet meeting.

As announced last week, New Zealanders will be able to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday on September 26.

Some have criticised the move given the expense and wider impact on the economy and society.

MBIE has confirmed that standard public holiday requirements under the Holidays Act will apply and there will be no shop trading restrictions or restrictions on the sale of liquor.

The Queen died on September 8 and her funeral is today. The funeral will take place at 10pm tonight NZ time.

A state memorial service for the late Queen will also be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on the public holiday, which will be televised and live-streamed.

"As New Zealand's Queen and much loved Sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a State Memorial Service and a one-off public holiday," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary person, and I know many New Zealanders will appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life."

Ardern said a public holiday allowed people to pay their respects and for communities around the country to come together and pay tribute with local events.

New Zealand is following suit with the UK and Australia, which have announced similar holidays of their own.

The new sovereign, King Charles III, has announced the Queen's funeral - September 19 - would be a bank holiday in the UK. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that September 22 would be their public holiday.