Parliament meets for a Motion to mark the death of the Queen. Video / Supplied

MPs from across the house will pay tribute to the late Queen in a special sitting of Parliament today at 2pm.

Parliament was due to have a regular three-day sitting this week, but will adjourn for the rest of a week after a short debate today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led the tributes by speaking directly to King Charles III.

"We the members of the House of Representatives of New Zealand offer our heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your beloved mother, our sovereign, the Queen of New Zealand," Ardern said.

Ardern said the Queen was "warm and easy to talk with".

"She became a touchstone, a constant, an anchor and a sea of change,"

Ardern the Queen's "consistency did not come at the cost of New Zealand evolving as a nation".

"She stood in support of our aims and ambitions as an independent country within the Commonwealth. What mattered to her is that all New Zealanders reach their potential in a spirit of kindness, respect and support for one another," Ardern said.

National leader Christopher Luxon rose to speak, noting his new role was as the leader of "His" majesty's loyal opposition. He said the new pronoun, replacing "his" for "her" still felt unusual.

Luxon said one of his earliest memories was of his mother and brother waving plastic flags as the Queen drove to open the Commonwealth Games.

"Upon reflection, we can all see it was a life incredibly well lived. The Queen lived her life with a real mission and purpose. She showed great determination, tremendous care, and compassion to the people," Luxon said.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson sent her "condolences to the Queen's family".

Davidson said there was a tikanga to respect after the Queen's death, respecting the fact that the royal family was grieving.

However, Davidson said that "we cannot ignore" the colonialist repression which was both "very real and continuing" and she would "not deny" those sentiments.

Davidson noted the significance that Parliament being suspended for the Queen's death would mean that it would not host a special debate for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Davidson further noted that work to stamp out the Māori language had been connected to the Queen's father.

"This legacy would have surely horrified the Queen," the Green Party co-leader said.

"The Queen is dead, our work lives on."

Davidson said that Parliament, which will not sit for three days, should have been adjourned for a shorter time.

Act leader David Seymour offered King Charles his "sincere condolences" for the loss of the Queen.

Seymour said the Queen's vision of the Commonwealth was one of equality.

Seymour said it would be "tempting" to make political points from the throne, but he was sure King Charles would resist the temptation.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waiti paid tribute to the anger felt by some against the Royal Family.

He also said the tikanga [protocols] around a death were important. This tikanga was that the dead be mourned.

"The righteous anger of indigenous peoples all over the world. I take those stories as stories I carry with me," Waiti said.

"There is a tikanga that says we mourn the dead," Waititi said. "Our tikanga is clear we must give people time to mourn their losses.

"In all religions there is a saying that we will kneel before the ultimate king and confess our sins.

"Her job now is to relinquish her sins, her job now is to represent, her job now is to let go and relieve herself of all of the mana that was left of her in the physical world," Waititi said in te Reo Māori.

Funeral attendees revealed

Ardern has confirmed the New Zealanders attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Ardern will fly to London tomorrow morning for the Queen's funeral.

Other New Zealanders attending are: the Māori King, Kiingi Tūheitia, former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright, Victoria Cross for New Zealand recipient, Willie Apiata, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Sir Don McKinnon, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Jacinda Amey, Sir Tipene O'Regan, Aivale Cole, Whaea Esther Jessop and Jacqueline Gilbert.

Ardern has already paid tribute to the Queen. In a letter to King Charles III, the Queen's son, Ardern said she was "loved for her grace, calmness, dedication, and public service".

"Her affection for New Zealand and its people was clear, and it was an affection that was shared," Ardern said.

"Her Majesty was an important part of all our lives throughout her reign - but she was first and foremost a daughter, a sister, a mother and a grandmother," she said.



"You have our deepest sympathies for her loss but also our gratitude for her extraordinary life of service."

Luxon earlier expressed "sorrow and sadness" over the Queen's death.

Some parties may gently raise the issue of becoming a republic.

In a statement marking the Queen's death, the Green Party's co-leader said the question of becoming a republic was "a question for another day".

On Saturday, Marama Davidson said she would ask her caucus whether she could take a speaking slot in the debate.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Getty

When asked about when New Zealand might have a debate about becoming a republic, Davidson said she would have "a lot more" to say then.

"I'll be asking caucus for support for me to speak at the tributes on Tuesday and I'll have a lot more to say on that then.

"People are mourning and I acknowledge that - particularly the Queen's family. Many people are also feeling quite confronted about it because of the nature of the monarchy and what it has done around the world, particularly to indigenous people. All of those emotions are valid," Davidson said.

On Monday, Ardern said that the question of becoming a republic had been a "debate probably for a number of years".

"I do believe that is where New Zealand will head in time. I believe it's likely to occur in my lifetime, but I don't see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda anytime soon," she said.

Luxon said most New Zealanders he spoke to did not have becoming a republic at the top of their minds.

"I don't feel strongly one way or another about it. I'm very comfortable with our constitutional arrangements as they stand," Luxon said.