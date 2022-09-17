Police tackle man who tried to rush towards Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Video / BNO

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believes it is likely King Charles III will travel to Commonwealth countries, including New Zealand, after his comments during her first meeting with Charles as King.

Ardern met with King Charles today for about 10 minutes in what she described as a "really warm meeting" that demonstrated the "clear affection" the King had for New Zealand.

Earlier, Ardern also spoke with Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss. The hour-long meeting was understandably dominated by discussion of Queen Elizabeth's death, but also included topics such as the war in Ukraine and the recent free trade agreement between Britain and New Zealand.

Ardern's audience with the King, afforded to all leaders of Commonwealth countries, was shared with the Prime Minister of Jamaica - another indication of the time pressure on the new King ahead of Monday's state funeral.

During their discussions, Ardern said she again passed on condolences to King Charles on behalf of the country for the loss of his mother.

"What I can share is that it was a warm conversation, that the King was deeply appreciative of the thoughts of New Zealand, and of the efforts that so many have made to come and pay their respects."

King Charles reportedly inquired about the Māori King, Kiingi Tūheitia, and whether he had been able to travel. He landed yesterday [NZ time].

The meeting between King Charles III and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reportedly "warm". Photo / Getty Images

The new King also reportedly greeted Ardern's partner, Clarke Gayford.

Ardern, remaining typically reserved regarding details of meetings with the royal family, said she and the King had a wider conversation about New Zealand and the Commonwealth.

However, she estimated King Charles would visit Commonwealth countries in due course.

"I expect at some point, when it's appropriate, that he will likely look to travel to realm countries."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford walk up The Mall prior to the press conference. Photo / Adam Pearse

Ardern said she sensed an eagerness from the King to travel to New Zealand and she reiterated the "standing invitation" to members of the royal family to visit.

Ardern would have another chance to speak with the King during a function tomorrow for world leaders attending the funeral, hosted by King Charles.

The event would not include private meetings, and any conversations with the King were expected to be brief.

However, it would be a chance for Ardern to speak with other leaders and she expected she might speak with those she'd met before or those who had similar interests.

"My experience is whenever leaders are in a room, they will take the opportunity to connect and reconnect with one another, particularly after such a long period apart."

Ardern's meeting with Truss, which took place about an hour south of London in Kent, was the first in-person meeting between the pair.

Britain's New Prime Minister Liz Truss. Photo / AP

She cited Truss' involvement in negotiating the free trade agreement between the two domains as an indication of their relationship going forward.

"I think what New Zealand can take comfort in is that we have here in the leadership of both a new Prime Minister and a new King, [they are] two people for whom New Zealand is already a familiar place."

Asked whether she and Truss discussed the cost of living pressures both their citizens were grappling with, Ardern said it was not traversed in great detail, saying they were both aware of the environment they were speaking in - a reference to the Queen's death and current period of mourning.

Her next day in London would also include a BBC interview and meeting with other New Zealanders who would be attending the funeral.

Ardern was speaking with New Zealand media along The Mall, a road that connects Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square, on a glorious afternoon in London.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern waves to onlookers. Photo / Adam Pearse

Many members of the public, standing behind barriers along both sides of the road, gathered to watch her speak.

As she was leaving, many called out to her - one man exclaiming "Jacinda Ardern, you are my hero".

Mere minutes after she left, a motorcade sped down The Mall, escorting senior members of the royal family including Prince William and Prince Harry to a vigil for their late grandmother.